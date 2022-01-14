Huntsville Police: 1 killed, 1 hurt in late-night Thursday shooting

...Winter Storm to Impact the Tennessee Valley on Sunday...
A strong low pressure system will move across the region this
weekend and bring chances for accumulating snowfall. Rain may begin
to change over to snow early Sunday morning in northwest portions of
Alabama, with a gradual changeover to snow or mix of snow and light
rain or freezing rain in remaining areas on Sunday. Snowfall
accumulations are possible, with the highest amounts likely in the
higher terrain of northeastern Alabama. Some banding of snow may
occur in some locations, which could even lead to heavy snowfall
accumulations in some areas on Sunday. The best chances for the
heaviest snowfall would be in northernmost Alabama. However, snowfall
totals across the area are still uncertain and are likely to undergo
further revisions in future forecast updates. So, please keep
abreast of the latest winter weather information. Due to the
likelihood for cold temperatures in the wake of the departing system
on Sunday, any snow on the ground is likely to linger into Monday and
could cause hazardous driving conditions early in the new work week.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.