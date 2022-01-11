HPCAC hosts first public meeting this year, talks HPD recruiting and HR practices

It's the first in a series of community conversations across the City of Huntsville this year, but it won't be the last.
Click here for a list of upcoming meetings being held by The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council (HPCAC).
On Tuesday, conversations about any ongoing cases were off the table for discussion.
"Everybody wants transparency but like with what's going on right now, we can't talk about it because it's an investigation," Founding Member of HPCAC David Little said. "I think the community needs to understand that sometimes those things happen slowly."
Officers of all ranks, members of HPCAC and the community talked HPD's recruiting and HR practices in the meeting on Tuesday.
Right now the Huntsville Police Department is down about 50 officers, but they aren't alone.
According to HPD, 85% of police chief's across the country are struggling to recruit.
HPD says from 2015-2021, 16 employees resigned under investigation, 10 employees were terminated, 17 of the 28 total were between 2019 and 2021.
Most of the incidents were actions reported by other officers or supervisors, not complaints.
As for recruiting, "the challenge is, is finding qualified applicants," Little said. "They're out there. How do we find them?"
A couple of ways HPD says they're going about doing that, is attending all local job fairs at colleges and high schools, plus using social media as a way to market the department.
The process of becoming an HPD officer is an extensive one.
It includes a polygraph, psychological and basic aptitude test.
Then hours of training for people who make it that far.
On Tuesday, mental health was also brought up as well as more questions about the interview process. Plus, diversity on the department, etc.
Various topics will be discussed at various locations at these HPCAC meetings this year.
Founding Member David Little says he'd like to see a lot more people show up in the future.
"The police are ready to be involved," Little said. "We're ready to be involved. We need the community to be involved."
If you're interested in becoming a police officer click here.