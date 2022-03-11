How to stay safe on the roads during winter weather events

AAA has a few tips to stay safe on the roads during winter weather events, since not many people know how to drive in the snow in Alabama.
"We get it so seldom here in Alabama that we're just not accustomed to driving in it, and it's tricky," said AAA spokesperson Clay Ingram.
Alabama doesn't get snow very often, and Ingram said when it does snow, "the percentage of accidents goes up."
Ingram has a few tips to make sure you are not one of those accidents.
"First off, you need to make sure your vehicle is prepared and ready," he explained. That means wiping off any snow on the car and making sure the headlights are visible.
"All your movements need to be slow and deliberate," said Ingram. He recommends leaving five to six seconds of space between you and the car in front of you.
"Make sure you got some blankets and coats and jackets and hats," said Ingram.
When you pack a safety kit, he recommends thinking to yourself, "Hey, if I was out in the middle of nowhere and my car broke down on me and I was stuck on the side of the road for an extended period of time, what would I need to have with me?"
With all of that in mind, his most important piece of advice is don't drive if you don't have to.
"The No. 1 tip, far and away, always, is stay at home," said Ingram.
He said the majority of accidents are from people sliding off roads.
The Alabama Department of Transportation has full crews on standby across North Alabama to treat and clear roads throughout the night.
ALDOT said the initial snowfall will likely become slush as soon as it hits the pavement, since roads are still warm from the high temperatures during the day on Friday.
However, once the temperatures start dropping through the night, that slush could quickly turn to ice.
"We could see some freezing occur overnight. And then we're dealing with ice, not simply snow, and ice is of course more difficult to deal with and just a small amount of it can be very treacherous," said Seth Burkett, the North Region public information officer for ALDOT.
He said ice is more dangerous than slush because it only takes a small amount to throw a vehicle off the road. Burkett's advice is to stay off the road if possible.