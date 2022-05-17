How to save at the pump as gas prices continue to rise

If you’re planning to travel by car this summer, expect to pay more to do it.
Despite the rise in cost, experts are predicting travel volumes will return to pre-pandemic levels. Clay Ingram, spokesperson for AAA Alabama, said it’s a good idea to price shop.
Oftentimes, gas stations increase their prices based on the area they’re in to maximize profit. Unfortunately, Ingram said, most drivers settle on convenience rather than price, which gives gas stations wiggle room.
“There’s a misconception out there about price-gouging laws,” said Ingram. “We do have a price-gouging law here in Alabama, but it only comes into effect during a state of emergency, which of course we don’t have right now.”
That means gas stations are free to price the gas at any price they choose.
If you want to cross state lines for the Memorial Day weekend, consider checking where it’s cheaper to fill up your tank.
Another tip: Be a “conservative” driver.
“Stay away from those hard stops and quick starts, and accelerating and decelerating,” said Ingram. “Not only is that very dangerous, but it uses a lot more gas than people realize.”
Ingram said maximum fuel economy for most cars is at about 50 mph, and the faster you drive beyond that, the more fuel economy you lose.
If you decide to ditch the road for the sky, buy your tickets sooner rather than later. When gas prices go up, it’s likely airfare will, too.
Ingram said it’s unlikely gas prices will hit $5 a gallon in Alabama, but it’s possible.
The increase in gas prices aren’t just due to summer travel. Russia’s attacks on Ukraine have also played a major role in the price at the pump.
“Western countries have continued to cut off the flow of Russian oil, leading to an imbalance between supply and demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil prices continue to go up. We are at about $114 a barrel as a result of that cut-off from Russian oil.”
Diesel prices are also greater than $5 a gallon in nearly every state.
De Haan said one way prices could go down is if Americans start to curb their consumption. Though, he finds that unlikely with summer approaching.