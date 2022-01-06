 Skip to main content
...Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley...

Lingering moisture from recent rain and a wintry mix, in combination
with cold air moving into the region, has created patches of black
ice on a number of area roadways, including some major highways.
Bridges and overpasses, and roads that are in normally shaded areas
or are on the north aspect of higher terrain are especially at risk.
For a complete list of affected roadways, consult local media or the
state department of transportation.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and in curves and
in making turns. Do not assume that a well traveled road will be
completely free of ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

How to prevent freezing water pipes and what to do if they freeze

With temperatures falling so low, many residents could face the danger of freezing water pipes alongside poor road conditions and power outages. 

Here are some tips from Decatur Utilities on how to protect your home's pipes:

• Make sure exterior faucets are protected with a foam, insulating cover;

• Disconnect outside water hoses;

• Make sure foundation vents and crawl space access doors are closed to keep frigid air from infiltrating the crawl space;

• If you have inside faucets on exterior walls, open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate to them;

• Leave water dripping slightly from interior faucets to keep water moving through pipes; and

• Know where your main water line cutoff valve is located.

If your pipes freeze

Decatur Utilities offers the following advice if your pipes do freeze during the winter weather:

• Cut the main valve off to the house. If you're a Decatur Utilities customer, make sure to call 256-552-1400 so they can come out and cut off the DU's valve to the water meter (it's separate from your house valve, and they ask that you please not turn their valve off on your own);

• Contacting a licensed plumber to assist with thawing pipes is recommended, but if you want to attempt it yourself, keep faucets open; apply heat using a hair dryer or hot towels but NOT an open flame; and repeat with other frozen faucets;

• If you hear running water inside a wall or see evidence of a leak, turn off the main valve to your house immediately and call a plumber.

