How to prepare for Tuesday's storm threats

Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning is going to bring heavy downpours, strong thunderstorms and the possibility for severe weather. The main threats that WAAY 31 meteorologists are watching include powerful wind gusts, hail, ponding on roads and the slight chance of a tornado forming.
Damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph could be widespread throughout North Alabama. This means that leaves and branches are expected to be traveling through the air. Any outdoor holiday lights and decorations, as well as large trash cans, could possibly be moved or otherwise tampered with by the strong wind.
Hail falling in certain areas also poses a threat to those outdoor items. If you can move these items indoors, that would be best.
Ponding on roads is also a concern. Heavy thunderstorms will become prevalent during the evening commuter hours, and with the sun setting so early this time of year, visibility is expected to be compromised. Please drive slowly and carefully to ensure that you and those around you arrive safely.
QLCS
Lastly, let's talk about the term "QLCS." We often hear this term in sentences like, "This system has the potential to become a QLCS."
It stands for "quasi-linear convective system." It's a long and comprehensive term that describes a line of thunderstorms moving through a region. A QLCS is achieved when that straight storm line takes on a bow-like shape and becomes semi-rounded.
QLCS storms often occur alongside a cold front and have the potential to bring severe weather, including tornadoes.
Be sure to stick with WAAY 31 for updates on everything you need to know about Tuesday night's weather and the possible threats that are coming with it. We've got you covered, on air, online, and on your phone.