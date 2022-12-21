How to prepare for driving and flying as temperatures plummet to below freezing

Black ice will be a major concern on roads and runways Thursday into Friday.
Cold artic air moves into North Alabama Thursday night. There is potential snow and rain on the way, and black ice will be a concern Friday as moisture freezes over.
If you're driving, ALEA recommends you drive under the speed limit, pack waters, keep chargers handy and leave your destination early to give yourself time to drive.
It's a good idea to gather all of those things and prepare a small kit for your car that's in hands reach.
Brandon Bailey, a senior trooper with ALEA said most accidents turn deadly when people aren't wearing their seatbelt. He urges people to make sure everyone is buckled in.
During holiday hustle and bustle, more troopers will be on the road.
"During this period we're going to have more law enforcement, more troopers from the highway patrol division, will be doing random driver license checkpoints and as well as equipment checkpoints to make sure everybody obeys and adheres to traffic laws," said Bailey.
AAA is estimating there will be 3.6 million drivers more than last year traveling.
When it comes to flying, Huntsville International Airport said they're hoping to be delay free, even as artic air rolls in.
Mary Swanstrom, PR Manager of Huntsville International Airport, said crews are preparing to inspect the runways. They're also on top of any preemptive de-icing of runways, ramps or if needed, clearing Glenn Hearn Blvd.
"We don't anticipate there to be many, if any, travel impacts but we're monitoring the system and will respond as needed," said Swanstrom.
A big tip for flyers, download airlines apps. They'll tell you flight updates, delays and provide a seamless check-in.
You can also view Huntsville International Airport's website, here, for arrival and departure changes.
AAA said they're projecting a 14% increase of passengers flying compared to last year.