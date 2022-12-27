How to prepare for a winter weather emergency

The winter weather caught countless drivers off guard, leaving many people across North Alabama stranded without an emergency plan. Road crews and travel experts are using this situation as an example to why it is always important to have an emergency kit in the car.
"It happened very quickly and unexpectedly," said Seth Burkett, public information officer with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).
In a matter of hours, snow and ice started piling up on roads across North Alabama.
"When you have ground temperatures that are that low because it's been below freezing for three days, and then you have snow fall in amounts that were certainly higher than expected," said Burkett.
He said ALDOT treated roads as quickly as possible.
"A lot of work going on over the night trying to get areas where we were having problems treated and get those roadways passable again," he said. "You know, they had some issues getting to areas as well, some of them had some issues with getting stuck I heard, and having difficulty getting through areas where there were a number of crashed or abandoned vehicles to be able to get to the areas that they were trying to treat."
By the time ALDOT was able to treat the roads, countless drivers were already stuck.
"When you have a high level of traffic and potentially icy conditions, that's just a recipe for disaster," said Clay Ingram, spokesperson for AAA.
Ingram said situations like this should act as a reminder to always be prepared for the worst.
"You need to have some kind of an emergency kit," explained Ingram. He said it should include blankets, extra chargers, jumper cables, medication, food and water. One item to add for the winter months is a bag of sand or kitty litter. It can be used to sprinkle near tires and add traction to get out of a ditch.
These are all tips in case of emergency, but the safest option during severe weather is to not travel unless absolutely necessary.
"The best bet of course is to stay home," said Ingram.