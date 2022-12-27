 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Freezing Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee
Valley through 8 AM...

Patchy freezing fog is expected to develop across portions of north
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Some isolated areas could
experience visiblities dropping to 1/2 of a mile or less, especially
in locations west of the I-65 corridor and in sheltered valley
locations of northeastern Alabama. This fog will be capable of
depositing a thin layer of ice on exposed surfaces. Bridges,
overpasses, and elevated highways are most at risk.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, especially on
bridges and overpasses. Visibilities will vary significantly given
the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed,
and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

How to prepare for a winter weather emergency

  • Updated
  • 0
Road conditions Monte Sano and Governors

Cars piled up on Monte Sano and Governors Dr. as road conditions quickly deteriorated. 

The winter weather caught countless drivers off guard, leaving many people across North Alabama stranded without an emergency plan. Road crews and travel experts are using this situation as an example to why it is always important to have an emergency kit in the car.

"It happened very quickly and unexpectedly," said Seth Burkett, public information officer with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).

In a matter of hours, snow and ice started piling up on roads across North Alabama.

"When you have ground temperatures that are that low because it's been below freezing for three days, and then you have snow fall in amounts that were certainly higher than expected," said Burkett.

He said ALDOT treated roads as quickly as possible.

"A lot of work going on over the night trying to get areas where we were having problems treated and get those roadways passable again," he said. "You know, they had some issues getting to areas as well, some of them had some issues with getting stuck I heard, and having difficulty getting through areas where there were a number of crashed or abandoned vehicles to be able to get to the areas that they were trying to treat."

By the time ALDOT was able to treat the roads, countless drivers were already stuck.

"When you have a high level of traffic and potentially icy conditions, that's just a recipe for disaster," said Clay Ingram, spokesperson for AAA.

Ingram said situations like this should act as a reminder to always be prepared for the worst.

"You need to have some kind of an emergency kit," explained Ingram. He said it should include blankets, extra chargers, jumper cables, medication, food and water. One item to add for the winter months is a bag of sand or kitty litter. It can be used to sprinkle near tires and add traction to get out of a ditch.

These are all tips in case of emergency, but the safest option during severe weather is to not travel unless absolutely necessary.

"The best bet of course is to stay home," said Ingram.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com