How to make your own salad dressing

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison and southwestern Lincoln Counties through 315 PM CDT... At 233 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dellrose, or 13 miles west of Fayetteville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Fayetteville, Hazel Green, Ardmore, Elkwood, Dellrose, Belleview, Cash Point, Skinem, Coldwater and Blanche. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH