How to keep your pets safe during fireworks season

The Fourth of July weekend brings many things including family, friends, food, and of course- fireworks.
However, this time of the year can be difficult for dogs who struggle with loud noises.
The Emergency Director at Huntsville Veterinary Specialist and Emergency Dr. Erin Brown said that many dogs struggle with anxiety when it comes to storms, crowds, and fireworks due to the startling loud noises.
She says that pet owners will often bring their dogs into the clinic for anxiety treatment, but after it's too late.
“We had one this past week that had very severe storm anxiety and literally chewed on the cage bars until it broke all of the teeth in its mouth,” Brown said.
If your dog has storm anxiety, chances are they have firework anxiety too, Dr. Brown explained.
When dogs are anxious, they can often become destructive in your home while trying to get away from the loud noises.
“A lot of dogs like to try to escape or run away when they're scared, whether it's fireworks and/or storms,” Brown said, “so these dogs will get out and potentially get hit by cars and heat stroke is another thing that can occur if they try to get out and try to run away from it.”
Dr. Brown recommends to start thinking about how your dog may react to loud noises before the holiday weekend begins.
“Some animals actually do well when you medicate them before it even starts, so go ahead and get all of these things in place before those fireworks even start going off," Brown said, “that way you’ve got an animal that you’re not reacting to their anxiety, they’re already settled and calm and ready to intake that stimulus if they need to.”
If you know your dog struggles with anxiety, but you don’t have time to get to a clinic to receive medication, there are a few things Dr. Brown recommends that you can do at home to calm them down.
Get earplugs and place them in your pet’s ears
Place your pets in a safe room where they can’t hurt themselves
Put on white noise to drown out the loud noises
Fireworks will be going off all weekend long leading up to the 4th of July, so knowing how loud noises can affect your pets prior to this weekend, may end up saving their life.