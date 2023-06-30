 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114 degrees.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

How to keep your pets safe during fireworks season

  • Updated
  • 0
Dogs July 4th

The Fourth of July weekend brings many things including family, friends, food, and of course- fireworks. 

However, this time of the year can be difficult for dogs who struggle with loud noises.

The Emergency Director at Huntsville Veterinary Specialist and Emergency Dr. Erin Brown said that many dogs struggle with anxiety when it comes to storms, crowds, and fireworks due to the startling loud noises. 

She says that pet owners will often bring their dogs into the clinic for anxiety treatment, but after it's too late. 

“We had one this past week that had very severe storm anxiety and literally chewed on the cage bars until it broke all of the teeth in its mouth,” Brown said.

If your dog has storm anxiety, chances are they have firework anxiety too, Dr. Brown explained.

When dogs are anxious, they can often become destructive in your home while trying to get away from the loud noises. 

“A lot of dogs like to try to escape or run away when they're scared, whether it's fireworks and/or storms,” Brown said, “so these dogs will get out and potentially get hit by cars and heat stroke is another thing that can occur if they try to get out and try to run away from it.”

Dr. Brown recommends to start thinking about how your dog may react to loud noises before the holiday weekend begins.  

“Some animals actually do well when you medicate them before it even starts, so go ahead and get all of these things in place before those fireworks even start going off," Brown said, “that way you’ve got an animal that you’re not reacting to their anxiety, they’re already settled and calm and ready to intake that stimulus if they need to.” 

If you know your dog struggles with anxiety, but you don’t have time to get to a clinic to receive medication, there are a few things Dr. Brown recommends that you can do at home to calm them down.

  • Get earplugs and place them in your pet’s ears

  • Place your pets in a safe room where they can’t hurt themselves

  • Put on white noise to drown out the loud noises 

Fireworks will be going off all weekend long leading up to the 4th of July, so knowing how loud noises can affect your pets prior to this weekend, may end up saving their life.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com