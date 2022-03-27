How to improve your gas mileage and continue saving at the pump

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Alabama is $4.01.
However, there are ways to make the most of the dollars you spend filling your tank. A mechanic from Pep Boys Auto shared some tips on how to help save at the pump.
Some of the common ways to save on gas include combining trips and carpooling. However, Isaac Hubbard of Pep Boys Auto said timely tune-ups on your vehicle is another very important way to help you save money.
Hubbard said the basic maintenance of getting your car serviced every 3,000 to 5,000 miles and doing that preventative maintenance helps maximize fuel efficiency as well as saving three to four times the cost to service your vehicle if you wait too long.
When you make time for a tune-up, "then basically all your spark plugs and everything else is all firing correctly, and basically, your engine’s running a whole lot better than — you know. It’s running good. So, basically, you’re gonna get better fuel mileage," said Hubbard.
Hubbard said if you don't do timely tune-ups and routine maintenance on your vehicle, you will likely spend more at the pump due to carbon deposits and build-ups.
He also recommends rotating the tires with every oil change to help save on gas.