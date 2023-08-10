How to help those impacted by the Maui fires

Ongoing wildfires have caused major devastation on the Island of Maui in Hawaii. Thousands have been displaced, and entire cities have been destroyed.
KITV 4 Island News has provided a list of ways we can help.
You can view KITV’s list below:
- The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is partnering with Alakaʻina Foundation Family of Companies and Kākoʻo Haleakalā to match up to $100,000 in community donations for ʻohana impacted by the wildfires. Click HERE to give.
- The Hawaii Community Foundation has launched the Maui Strong Fund. Any and all donations will go to help those in need.
- GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for all fundraisers related to the Maui Wildfires. Click HERE for more on how to help.
- Maui Divers Jewelry is donating 100% of online sales through August 9th to the Hawaii Red Cross.
- The Lahui Foundation is accepting monetary donations. Click HERE to give.
- Donate air miles through Hawaiian Airlines, through a partnership with the Hawaii Red Cross, for the entire month of August. LOGIN and SIGN UP.
- Farm to Barn Café in Haleiwa is collecting donations HERE, along with their dine-in and online ordering avenues. Items can also be donated on Maui at the Cream B ice cream shop. They are working in partnership with Aloha Air Cargo that’s providing complimentary shipping of donations to Maui. They'll be accepting donations from Thursday-Sunday.
- Help UH Maui students by making a gift to the UH Maui College Faculty and Staff Aid Fund.
- Maui United Way has activated a Maui Fire Disaster Relief Fund, to give to those directly in need.
You can verify an organization by searching the Better Business Bureau database HERE.
View the rest of KITV’s article by clicking HERE.
KITV is WAAY’s sister station in Honolulu, Hawaii.