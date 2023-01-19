How the US hitting its debt ceiling could impact North Alabama

The U.S. on Thursday morning hit its debt ceiling of more than $34 trillion.
While some aren't too worried about a possible delay in paychecks or benefits, others are starting to save now and want Congress to come up with an agreement as soon as possible.
"They need to go on and make a decision, and stop playing with people's lives and their lifelines, because it's very, very important for people to know what's going to happen to their kids from here on up," said one woman, who did not want to be identified. "The elderly, too, that are supposed to be retired. They are supposed to be enjoying it, not stressed and worried about what they're going to do next."
For some, a delay in payments or benefits is a matter of livelihood. One woman told WAAY 31 that she uses the money to pay for everything from food to rent.
That's why some people recommend taking steps now to prepare.
"Obviously, with high prices, people having to go without a paycheck for a couple of weeks is not going to be pleasant," said Wafa Hakim Orman, an associate professor of economics at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and associate dean at the UAH College of Business. "So, if you are a federal employee or somebody who counts on being able to receive a paycheck, maybe start putting some away, just in case."
United Way of Huntsville and Madison County is also on standby.
"There is a network of nonprofit organizations in the community that are standing ready to help," Community Impact Director Cathy Miller said.
However, most people won't see a delay in payments right now. That's because of the extraordinary measures the Treasury Department is taking to keep the federal government afloat, but that's only expected to last until June.
If Congress doesn't come up with an agreement by then, people would start seeing a delay in paychecks and benefits.
"A lot of inconvenience to people, certainly," Orman said.
Still, it's better than the alternative: the US defaulting on its massive debt.
"That would wreck financial markets worldwide, because (that's) a huge amount of turmoil that would make the 2008 housing crisis look like a minor blip. Nobody wants that," Orman explained.
If you do find yourself needing help, call 211 to get in touch with local resources that assist with food, rent and more.
The Crisis Service of North Alabama Helpline is also available at 256-716-1000 if you just need to vent and talk to someone about the stress and uncertainty that comes with dealing with this debt ceiling crisis.