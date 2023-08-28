How NIL impacts college athletes in North Alabama

College football has kicked off a brand new season.
That brings about another year of college athletes benefitting from their name, image and likeness.
Since the inception of college sports, college athletes have played their sport and the reality was, legally they could not be paid while doing so.
In July of 2021, that all changed.
The Division One Board of Directors approved an interim name image and likeness policy allowing NCAA D1 - D2 and D3 student-athletes to be paid.
But what does that look like? Well, student-athletes can now be paid for things like their autograph, making personal appearances or promoting products and services.
This new financial benefit wasn't around for current University of North Alabama football wide receiver, coach and former Oregon Duck standout Samie Parker who had a billboard of him in Eugene, Oregon and Los Angeles when he played football back in the early 2000s.
"The amount of exposure that we gain from that is great, but I could’ve benefited from possibly local businesses from my hometown, being from California and also from Eugene as well," said Parker.
He said he didn't endure much financial turmoil at Oregon, but had a few times where it got rough.
"Lights was cut off one time. I remember and that was only for a couple of days but there was a struggle there at times," said Parker.
The hope is NIL not only helps prevent those rough times from occurring for student-athletes, but also gives them an opportunity to get more involved in their community.
At least, that's the case for UNA's quarterback Noah Walters whose first NIL deal came from a clothing store back home in Lincoln, Nebraska.
"It makes me feel blessed you know? It’s not always about how athletically well you perform. It’s how much you support your community you know. I’ve learned as much as you put in you’ll get something in return," said Walters.
Walters says a key part in having NIL success is controlling what you can control and not always pursuing what's hot at the moment.
"Don’t go out there and try to get the big names, the Nike, the Adidas, all that stuff. Sit there and shake hands. Shake hands with business people. If you're going to a restaurant you really enjoy, ask for the manager. Talk to them, shake their hand. It goes a long way when you’re nice to people and you show your support for their company," said Walters.
If you're an athlete looking to secure an NIL deal, Parker says pursue the opportunity for the right reason and not just the money.
"You're chasing whatever situation you want to be in, whether it’s the development or the degree because you can go to a place where you’re getting the maximum dollar but is that going to help you get to your end goal. What is your end goal?" asked Parker.
Ashley Cozart, UNA's head softball coach also spoke with WAAY 31 about NIL and has an optimistic attitude toward the new rule.
"There's some scary parts of it, but there’s also some real exciting parts and as we’ve done our homework, here at UNA. I’m way more excited about it and I think there’s so many positive they have come about it," said Cozart.
She says the university has been proactive in supporting college athletes at this time. As a head coach, she hopes her girls are using NIL the right way.
"(I want to make sure) they’re handling the money in the right way, they’re taking the right steps because it is so new and obviously we’re all excited about this but just making sure we’re doing anything in the right way and then making those relationships in and really staying by everything we’re supposed to be," said Cozart.