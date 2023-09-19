How much longer will out-the-door temperatures stay below average?

The week of near-perfect weather continues! Tuesday's high temperatures will sit in the low 80s with the slightest hint of a breeze and a mix of clouds and sun overhead. Dinnertime temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s, making tonight the perfect evening to unwind on the back porch, grill out with the family, or go on an evening walk.
The only negative in the forecast this week is the Ragweed Pollen coming back with a vengeance. The pollen count will sit in the "high" category for the remainder of the week.
Wednesday morning will be the last day this week where we wake up with temperatures in the 50s. You won't need it for long but a light sweater might come in handy as you first head out the door. Wednesday's high temperature will sit in the mid-80s with sunny skies.
The sunny skies and highs in the mid and upper 80s stick around through this weekend. Monday is our next best chance for storms with scattered rain possible throughout the day.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SSE 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: ESE 5 MPH.