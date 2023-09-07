How long the sun sticks around and when we'll have wake-up temps in the low 60s!

Thursday evening will feel more like fall than it will like summer! We'll cruise through the 80s during dinnertime with a nice breeze and mostly clear skies throughout the evening.
When you first wake up on Friday morning, you may even be a little chilly! Early morning temperatures will be in the low 60s with a healthy breeze. High temperatures for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will sit in the mid and upper 80s with some of the lowest dew point humidity levels we have seen in quite some time. We'll keep the sunshine around all weekend, truly giving us the perfect weekend to be outdoors and soak up the last little bit of summer.
Very very isolated storms are possible overnight Sunday but they will be out of our system by Monday morning. Monday starts off in the mid-60s with more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. We'll stay dry throughout the day on Tuesday with scattered storms coming into the forecast overnight Tuesday and into the morning on Wednesday. Those storms are coming thanks to a cold front that will even further drop our temperatures and leave us with highs in the low 80s. Wednesday afternoon through the close of next work-week will be dry and sunny yet again, with highs in the low 80s and overnight low temperatures near 60.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: NNE 5 MPH.
TODAY: Sunny and less humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind: NNW 5-10 MPH.