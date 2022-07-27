Housing market booms in Decatur as interest rates rise

The war against inflation is heating up.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced a hike of three-quarters of a percentage point on its benchmark interest rate.
For homebuyers, this means they could lose some purchasing power.
However, real estate agent Chase Grisham said he doesn't think the hike will sway homebuyers from purchasing a home in Morgan County. He said, typically, when interest rates go up, mortgage rates go down.
Right now, there's more homes available than ever before in Decatur. The city's mayor, Tab Bowling, said he believes homes are being sold in Decatur due to affordability.
"It's a community that's filled with hospitality, recreation centers, our vibrant downtown area, close to large community colleges in the state of Alabama, and it's easy to get to all of the new jobs that are available to us in Decatur and the region," said Bowling.
Huntsville Area Association reports that in June, there were 278 homes on the market within Morgan and Lawrence counties. That's 151 more than last year.
Despite interest rates going up, homes are selling.
"When you're looking at a national average and an average from 10 years ago, the rates, they're really not that bad," said Grisham. "We had really good rates for, like, the last two years, but in 2017, 2018, these were the rates we were used to, so people are really not that scared."
In June, 176 homes were sold in Morgan and Lawrence counties, 26 more than in June 2021.
"There has been a good bit of demand for houses, a lot of new construction — more so than we have ever had," said Grisham.
The increased interest rate announced Wednesday is the biggest single hike since 1994.
Homes in Decatur are currently sitting on the market for an average of four days, leaving real estate agents to wait and see if interest rates will have buyers back down.