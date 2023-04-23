House Republicans punt on national abortion ban amid fears of 2024 backlash

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone, Madison and Jackson Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin TN Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&