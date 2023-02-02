House passes resolution to remove Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee

Weather Alert

...Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley... Lingering moisture from Thursday's rainfall, in combination with cold air moving into the region, may create patches of black ice, mainly on bridges and overpasses after Midnight through daybreak Friday morning. However, some slick spots could also develop on other highways, roads and streets. Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well traveled road will be free of ice. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.