House hearing: 'What is a Woman' Act could impact Alabama's recruitment of Space Command

Legislation pending in Montgomery could impact Alabama's recruitment of Space Command.
On Wednesday, a House committee heard public testimony on the so-called “What is a Woman” Act.
The proposed legislation would define a man and woman and require state government entities that collect vital stats to use male or female exclusively.
Former state Rep. Patricia Todd, who was the state's first openly gay lawmaker, opposes the bill.
“We have a prison crisis, we have a health care crisis. That's what we need to be focusing on. This is not a crisis in Alabama,” said Todd.
A transgender veteran also spoke in opposition of the proposed state law.
Cassandra Williamson, executive director of the Transgender American Veterans Association, says she stays in close contact with White House officials and that proposals like this aimed at defining a man and woman in state law will only hurt Alabama.
“So a vote for this will be something I will notify the White House of and we will certainly recommend not moving Space Force here,” said Williamson.
State Rep. Jeremy Gray worries the proposal will keep big corporations from coming to Alabama.
“We are supposed to be a pro-business state. I just think as far as branding we're saying we're not open to everyone,” said Gray.
Only one of the speakers spoke in support of the bill that aims to define man and woman in Alabama law.
“We support this legislation to update Alabama law with definitions. This law simply codifies biological reality,” said Becky Gerritson, executive director of Alabama Eagle Forum.
The committee did not vote on the proposal after Wednesday's public hearing and is set to vote as soon as next week on the legislation.