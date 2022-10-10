House fire reported in Athens

First responders are on the scene of a major house fire on Thomas Edward Drive in Athens.
The fire was under control as of 6:15 p.m. Monday but crews remained on scene to monitor hot spots.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
First responders are on the scene of a major house fire on Thomas Edward Drive in Athens.
The fire was under control as of 6:15 p.m. Monday but crews remained on scene to monitor hot spots.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com