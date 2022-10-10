 Skip to main content
House fire reported in Athens

Crews are on the scene of a house fire on Thomas Edward Drive in Athens.

 By Alex Lynch

First responders are on the scene of a major house fire on Thomas Edward Drive in Athens.

The fire was under control as of 6:15 p.m. Monday but crews remained on scene to monitor hot spots. 

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

