 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

House committee: President Trump engaged in "criminal conspiracy"

  • Updated
  • 0
House committee: Trump engaged in "criminal conspiracy"

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 6: Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. A pro-Trump mob later stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Five people died as a result. (Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol says its evidence shows former President Donald Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election, spread false information about it and pressured state officials to overturn the results.

The statement from the committee was made in a federal court filing Wednesday in which investigators argued that the court should review Trump lawyer John Eastman’s attorney-client privilege claim under the crime-fraud exception.

Lawmakers do not have the power to bring charges on their own and can only make a referral to the U.S. Justice Department.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com