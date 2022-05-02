House committee investigating Jan. 6 Capitol riot now wants to talk to Rep. Mo Brooks

An Alabama congressman is the latest to be called upon for information about the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The House Select Committee sent a letter to U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville on Monday.
That letter requests information from Brooks and two other congressman.
The committee’s letter to Brooks focused on the congressman’s recent public statements regarding conversations with Former President Donald Trump about rescinding the 2020 election results. Brooks says that’s not permitted in the Constitution.
An excerpt from the letter:
“We write today regarding your recent public statements regarding conversations with former President Donald Trump. You recently made the following public comment in a televised program: “The President [Trump] has asked me to rescind the election of 2020. He always brings up, ‘we’ve got to rescind the election. We’ve got to take Joe Biden down and put me in now.’
“Likewise, in a recent press release, you made the following statements: President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency. As a lawyer, I’ve repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what President Trump asks. Period.
“As you know, the Committee is examining a series of efforts by President Trump to abandon his solemn duty to support and defend our Constitution. The exchange you have disclosed with the former President is directly relevant to the subject of our inquiry, and it appears to provide additional evidence of President Trump’s intent to restore himself to power through unlawful means.”
The committee asked to meet with Brooks the week of May 9.
WAAY 31 reached out to Brooks’ office for a response. We have not heard back yet.