House Armed Services Committee launches investigation into Space Command delay

Congressman Dale Strong of Huntsville says an investigation by the House of Representatives will uncover the reasons why U.S. Space Command headquarters is not already in Huntsville.
He is a member of the House Armed Services Committee that is launching that probe, and before that, he was involved in the process that ultimately led to Redstone Arsenal being named the top choice for Space Command. Strong says every representative from Alabama is backing him in this investigation.
Strong believes Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall and Space Command Commander General James Dickenson are about to get caught red-handed. Strong said putting this decision off has made us appear weak and put national security at risk. He is ready for Space Command to make a move but believes there have been some backroom dealings between Kendall and Dickenson.
"You've got Secretary Kendall, that can't even look you in the face during a meeting, and then you've got General Dickenson, that's in Colorado and very familiar with Redstone Arsenal, and we believe they're doing things with taxpayer money; we think that this investigation will open up and show some things there," Strong said.
According to Strong, who served as the chairman of the Madison Co. Commission during the review process, this is the most thorough process he has ever been through. Strong is determined not to let the Military choose anything but the best.
"I will never put the United States Military in a situation where we choose the fourth best. Redstone Arsenal is first in every category that you can imagine," Strong said. "We have the talent to set up this Space Command and what I want to do is make sure we execute it."
Strong and Representative Mike Rogers, House Armed Services Committee chairman, believes this is a politically motivated delay.
Strong believes Kendall and Dickenson have been using taxpayer dollars to lease and build on the temporary Space Command headquarters in Colorado. So this investigation is to get the facts.
"I wanna know the facts; I wanna know what Secretary Kendall has been involved in, especially over these last 18 months," Strong said. "We've requested the text messages; we've requested the emails, and obviously, he and General Dickenson have got their thumb on the scale."
In a letter sent by Rogers, he cited changes to policies of Space Command's mission and headquarters requirements. Rogers claims these changes have been made with little to no oversight by the Department of Defense. After seeing both sides in local government and Congress, Strong says it is clear Huntsville and Redstone Arsenal are the top choices for Space Command.
