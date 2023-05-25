House Armed Services Committee investigating delay in moving Space Command HQ to Huntsville

The House Armed Services Committee is launching an investigation into the continued delays in the selection of a permanent base for the U.S. Space Command, U.S. Rep. Dale Strong of Huntsville announced Thursday.
Strong, a member of that committee, said the probe comes at his request.
“After a delegation meeting with the Secretary of the Air Force, I had no choice but to request that House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers open a formal investigation into the Biden Administration’s failure to announce a permanent location for U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM) headquarters,” Strong said in a statement provided to WAAY.
Rogers also represents Alabama in the House.
Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal was chosen as the headquarters by former President Donald Trump. The decision has been under review by the U.S. Air Force since President Joe Biden took office.
Strong’s move comes in response to a recent report that Biden wants to keep the headquarters out of Alabama due to state law restricting abortions in almost all cases.
“The administration’s delay risks politicizing a process which must remain fact-based,” Strong said.
“Injecting politics into America’s basing decisions serves to do unprecedented harm to our national security. American men and women in uniform must be given the very best, not the third or fourth choice.”
Space Command is currently in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Alabama U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville said this of the investigation: "Multiple studies and reports have confirmed what we have already known: Huntsville is THE best place for SPACECOM. But it seems DoD leaders are letting partisan politics undermine our military readiness and national security. Appreciate the leadership of Congressman Mike D. Rogers to hold leaders accountable and find out why this decision is not being followed through."