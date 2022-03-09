House approves massive spending bill to rush $13.6 billion in U.S. aid to battered Ukraine

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Wednesday was 17.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 10.4 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet on 12/31/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&