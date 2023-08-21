Hottest weather of the year takes hold this week

*Heat Advisory in effect for Colbert, Franklin, and Lauderdale Counties from 1 PM to 8 PM Monday*
The hottest weather of the Summer is on its way to North Alabama this week. For today, actual temperatures reach the mid 90s with full sunshine. For many of us, heat index values peak in the lower triple digits. Areas west of I-65 may see the heat index reach 105 to 107 this afternoon.
31 Alert Days remain in place Wednesday and Thursday for the worst of the extreme heat. Actual temperatures could approach 100 degrees midweek while the heat index reaches or exceeds 110 degrees. Regardless of the exact temperatures you see, make sure you use extreme caution outside! Stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks indoors.
Slightly cooler weather returns this weekend as the high pressure responsible for the extreme heat pushes west. Even so, highs remain in the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. Spotty showers and storms also can't be ruled out this weekend but many look to stay dry.
MONDAY: Sunny and very hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Feels like temperatures up to 107. Wind: W 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Warm. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: N 5 MPH.