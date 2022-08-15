Hottest day of the workweek now well underway

Monday will be the hottest day of the workweek. Highs will be in the mid-90s this afternoon. Heat index values could reach 100 degrees in a few spots, meaning hydration and breaks in the shade continue to be important.
Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon for our southern counties, mainly along and east of the Interstate 65 corridor. Some storms will be capable of heavy rain and gusty winds before moving south this evening.
A wet weather pattern takes over mid-week. The most widespread rain is expected Wednesday through Friday. Spotty showers will linger into the weekend as well. Many locations will pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain this week, while temperatures are kept in the mid- and upper 80s thanks to more cloud cover.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot. Isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the mid-90s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.