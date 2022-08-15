Hottest day of the work-week, now well underway!

Monday will be the hottest day of the work-week. Highs will be in the mid-90s this afternoon. Heat index values could reach to 100 degrees in a few spots, meaning that hydration and breaks in the shade continue to be important.
Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon for our southern counties, mainly along and east of the I-65 corridor. Some storms will be capable of heavy rain and gusty winds before moving south this evening.
A wet weather pattern takes over mid-week. The most widespread rain is expected Wednesday through Friday. Spotty showers will linger into the weekend as well. Many locations will pick up one to two inches of rain this week while temperatures are kept in the mid and upper 80s thanks to more cloud cover.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot. Isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.