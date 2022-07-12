Hottest day of the week Tuesday, widespread storms Wednesday

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week for North Alabama. With a mix of sun and clouds, highs are in the mid 90s this afternoon. Peak feels like temperatures will reach 102 to 103 degrees later today. While that falls short of Heat Advisory criteria, make sure you take it easy if outside for an extended stretch of time today. Clouds are on the increase this evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Isolated showers and one or two storms are possible after sunset primarily for our southern Tennessee counties.
The cold front will slowly move through North Alabama Wednesday. Showers and storms will become much more widespread throughout the day tomorrow, peaking during the afternoon and early evening hours. There is no outlined risk for severe weather in our area, but any storm will be capable of very heavy rain and perhaps gusty winds. Storms wind down past sunset tomorrow night. Rainfall forecasts have gone up for Wednesday's storms! Higher amounts are expected in our southern counties where places like Guntersville, Fort Payne, and Cullman will see around one inch of rain. Areas closer to the Tennessee line will only see a quarter to half inch.
The cold front keeps temperatures in check through the weekend. Highs remain in the low 90s and lows hover near 70. Summertime showers and storms are back in the forecast this weekend too. In other news, we are still watching a tropical disturbance just off the Alabama and Florida coasts this morning. The National Hurricane Center has maintained a 30 percent chance of development into a named cyclone with this storm. Rainfall amounts will exceed 6 inches for Mobile, Pensacola, and Panama City thanks to this system.