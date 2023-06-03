 Skip to main content
...Patchy Dense Fog possible southern middle Tennessee and portions
of northern Alabama...

Patchy Dense Fog has developed across much of northern Alabama
including locations near and west of the I-65 corridor and in
southern middle Tennessee, with visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or
less in isolated areas.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between
you and other cars.

The fog should begin to burn off by 9 AM.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Hot weekend ahead, storm chances return Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Weekend Forecast
Carson Meredith

The first weekend of June will certainly feel like Summer. Saturday will be a great day to be by the water! Afternoon highs reach the low to mid 90s under sunny skies. The humidity will be fairly low but you'll still need to keep cool and stay hydrated today.

After a dry start to the weekend, scattered showers and storms return to North Alabama Sunday afternoon. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with the strongest storms but no severe weather is expected.

Expect more heat and downpours into early next week. High temperatures continue to hover in the low 90s through Wednesday. A weak cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures and drier weather late next week.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.

