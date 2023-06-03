Hot weekend ahead, storm chances return Sunday

The first weekend of June will certainly feel like Summer. Saturday will be a great day to be by the water! Afternoon highs reach the low to mid 90s under sunny skies. The humidity will be fairly low but you'll still need to keep cool and stay hydrated today.
After a dry start to the weekend, scattered showers and storms return to North Alabama Sunday afternoon. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with the strongest storms but no severe weather is expected.
Expect more heat and downpours into early next week. High temperatures continue to hover in the low 90s through Wednesday. A weak cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures and drier weather late next week.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.