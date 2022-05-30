 Skip to main content
Hot weather after the holiday

Temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s by Tuesday morning. Through the middle of the work week, this generally quiet but seasonable pattern prevails as temperatures warm slightly.

By Thursday, the next approaching cold front will bring the return of scattered showers and storms. It won't bring terribly heavy rain and only isolated lingering showers are expected early Friday. In total, we should pick up less than three quarters of an inch of rain. The best part about the cold front is that we will have more pleasant temperatures heading into the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the lower 80s and we'll stay in the mid 80s Saturday.

High temperatures

