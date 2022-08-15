Hot start to the week, plenty of rain chances ahead

We are kicking off the new workweek with the return of August heat and humidity. Afternoon highs are in the mid 90s once again today with heat index values approaching 100 degrees. We will be keeping a close eye on thunderstorms that develop in our southern counties late this afternoon (around 3 or 4 PM). A Level 1 risk for strong to severe storms is in effect for our southern tier (Hamilton, Cullman, Gadsden). Any storm today could produce heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. These storms will quickly move south towards Birmingham by 7 this evening.
Yet another August cold front will move through North Alabama this evening. Unlike the cold front that brought us a nice break from the humidity over the weekend, there will not be much change to our airmass with tonight's front. Tuesday will be a touch cooler with increased clouds as highs touch 90 degrees. Spotty showers can't be ruled out Tuesday afternoon and evening as well. A wet weather pattern takes over Wednesday and is with us through at least Friday. Shower and storms continue heading into the weekend, but coverage looks to be lower. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be common over the next seven days. Locations that see several rounds of storms could see 3 inches of rain.
The long-term weather pattern keeps us wet and cool. Temperatures stay in the 80s Wednesday through the weekend, but the rest of August also looks cooler than average.