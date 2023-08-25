Hot & muggy this weekend; milder temperatures arrive next week

*31 Alert Days continue Friday and Saturday for extreme heat*
*Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for all North Alabama counties except DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall until 8 PM Friday*
*Heat Advisory remains in effect for DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties until 8 PM Friday*
*All of North Alabama will be under a Heat Advisory from 8 PM Friday to 7 PM Saturday*
Our extended heat wave is almost over! Saturday will be another scorcher with forecast highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values as high as 105-110. Conditions will start to improve Sunday with highs near 90 and peak heat index values around 100.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected Saturday afternoon through the early evening. Brief damaging wind gusts will be possible with the strongest storms. Additional scattered storms will be possible Sunday and Monday primarily during the afternoon hours.
A cold front is expected to slide to our south by the middle of next week. That will lead to a beautiful stretch of weather with highs in the mid 80s, lows in the 60s, and much lower humidity! A tropical system may develop in the Gulf early next week, but it is very likely to stay southeast of our area.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: NW 2-5 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs in the upper 90s. Wind: NW 4-8 MPH.