Hot, humid, and stormy start to the week

The new workweek begins with typical August weather. It will be hot and humid this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Feels like temperatures may reach the upper 90s thanks to the humidity. Scattered storms develop this afternoon and persist through the evening hours.
An approaching cold front brings increased storm coverage Tuesday. Any storm tomorrow could produce very heavy rain and gusty winds. The front will not cool us down much, but it will usher in less humid air for the middle part of the week. Spotty storm chances do return for Labor Day weekend