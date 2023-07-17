Hot, hazy and humid Monday

Monday's high temperatures reach the mid 90s while the heat index approaches 100 degrees. One or two downpours can't be ruled out this afternoon but many locations remain dry. Skies will be hazy today thanks to Canadian wildfire smoke. There are no air quality concerns at this time.
Heat continues to build Tuesday through Thursday. Highs reach the mid to upper 90s during this stretch with the heat index potentially reaching 110 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Heat alerts will likely be needed by the middle of this week. Make sure you take heat precautions by limiting time outdoors during the afternoon and staying hydrated.
A cold front puts an end to the extreme heat Friday. Scattered showers and storms are expected along the front before it pushes south of our area this weekend. Temperatures drop back to near 90 degrees Saturday through early next week.
MONDAY: Hot, hazy, and humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: W 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 70. Wind: SW 5 MPH.