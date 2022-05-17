Hot, hazy, and breezy Wednesday

Tonight will be milder than the last with lows mainly near 60 degrees waking up on Wednesday. As the wind shifts out of the south, humidity will start to climb and the temperatures keep rising. By Wednesday afternoon, highs will be in the lower 90s with a mostly sunny sky and some smoke and haze from the New Mexico wildfires.
It's even hotter Thursday, by a degree or two. There's a low chance for a stray storm Thursday afternoon and evening as well.
Heading toward the weekend, Friday will still be hot but dry. An approaching cold front looks to have slowed down a bit in the more recent model data, but scattered storms are still possible Saturday afternoon, lingering into the overnight. A stronger storm or two looks possible, but it's much too early to get specific about the severe threat based on the data. Showers and storms persist into Sunday, and temperatures will be a bit lower, only reaching the upper 70s.