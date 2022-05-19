Hot finish to the workweek but rain, cooler weather is on the way

Friday is a carbon copy of today: highs in the low 90s, mostly sunny and hazy. Winds will also remain breezy from out of the southwest.
Weekend rain chances continue to increase, especially Sunday. Saturday is shaping up to be a classic summer day, with plenty of humidity and pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon. Our next cold front arrives Sunday, likely bringing a washout to end the weekend. Some storms will be possible Sunday, but no severe weather is expected.
The front will stall out near the Gulf Coast early Monday. The front will be in close enough proximity for shower and thunderstorm chances to continue through most of next week. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected in the next seven days. This will be very beneficial rain given how dry we have been in May. Huntsville has seen less than an inch of rain this month. We are not too worried about drought at this point, but that could change as we head into the summer months.