Hot, dry summer means growing pains for pumpkins

Your trip to the pumpkin patch this fall may be a little disappointing.
Hot, dry conditions over the summer are the opposite of what pumpkins need to grow and flourish.
"Pumpkins are very hungry and thirsty plants," Hidden Rivers Farms Owner Mary-Sidney Ritch said.
Ritch watered her pumpkin patch twice a day throughout the summer to make sure they would survive the harsh conditions.
"We couldn't rely on nature to provide us the rain so we had to supplement," Ritch said.
Her plan worked and she has about 450 healthy pumpkins to sell this season.
Had she not been so diligent, she's worried there would have been a different outcome.
"In a dry season like this if they were just left they would dehydrate and starve to death," Ritch said.
It takes about four months for a pumpkin to grow to full-size.
The green leaves around the pumpkin in the ground are designed to protect it from the sun. Ritch said with the extreme heat we had this summer, some of the leaves in her patch actually got burned through.