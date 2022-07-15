Hot but not too humid heading into the weekend

The heat continues to build back into North Alabama to end the week. Highs are in the mid 90s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Fortunately, the humidity is tolerable for mid July which will keep the feels like temperatures from climbing into the triple digits. Outside of a few more clouds, tonight is quiet as overnight lows dip to near 70. Saturday is very similar to today with highs back in the mid 90s and abundant sunshine.
Summertime pop up showers and storms return Sunday afternoon and evening. Higher coverage of showers and storms is expected to begin Sunday night and persist through the day Monday. No severe weather is expected. Rain winds down after sunset Monday, with most spots picking up around a half inch of rain. Monday's system won't be enough to put a dent in our drought concerns. The latest update from the US Drought Monitor shows little progress in North Alabama despite the last few rounds of rain we have seen. Most of our area remains in an "Abnormally Dry" or "Moderate Drought" stage at the moment.
The heat continues following Monday's rain as highs reach the mid 90s for most of next week.