Hot and humid with a few more storms this weekend

Afternoon thunderstorms will give way to drier weather this evening. Isolated showers and storms can't be ruled out though. Areas of fog will be possible as well. It will be a very humid night with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Saturday is expected to start dry before more storms develop in the afternoon and evening. These are expected to be more isolated than recent days, allowing highs to reach the mid and upper 80s. Mother's Day will be similar with isolated storms and highs in the upper 80s.
A cold front should bring additional storms to the area Monday through Monday night. The middle of next week will bring us a brief break from the stormy, humid pattern, but more storms are expected late next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 4-8 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind; SW to NW 4-8 MPH.