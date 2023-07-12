 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hot and humid weather has returned to North Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
Feels Like Forecast

The heat and humidity is back in North Alabama Wednesday. High temperatures reach the low 90s with feels like temperatures approaching 100 degrees. Take it easy outside and stay hydrated! A few downpours can't be ruled out today but the higher storm chances look to remain to our south.

Storm chances are higher Thursday, Friday and this weekend. While no day looks like a washout, any storms could produce very heavy rain and gusty winds. Otherwise, high temperatures remain in the low 90s while the heat index peaks in the lower triple digits each afternoon. A drier and even hotter weather pattern will take over heading into next week.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty downpours. Highs in the low 90s. Heat index up to 100. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S/SW 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you