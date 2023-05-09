Hot and humid Tuesday with afternoon pop up storms

Tuesday will be another hot and humid afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and feels like temperatures in the low 90s. A few pop up storms can't be ruled out this afternoon especially south of the Tennessee River.
Wednesday will also be warm but a touch less humid. Spotty storms are possible tomorrow evening around sunset. Higher storm chances return Thursday and Friday. Mother's Day weekend looks warm and muggy. Some spots could hit 90 for the first time this year by Sunday.
TUESDAY: Scattered storms this morning, one or two pop up storms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: W to N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.