Hot and humid to kick off June, some strong storms Thursday

Happy first day of June! On this first day of Meteorological Summer, the heat and humidity will continue. Highs are back in the low 90s this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Given the humidity in place, a few hit and miss downpours will develop late this afternoon and linger into the evening. Downpours should fade away with the loss of daytime heating. Another muggy night is on the way as lows only fall to near 70 Thursday morning.
A slow moving cold front currently in the Plains will arrive in North Alabama Thursday. Ahead of the front, clusters of showers and storms are expected during the afternoon and early evening. Some storms could be strong to marginally severe tomorrow. A Level 1 severe weather risk has been posted for most of our coverage area as a result. Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts will be the main threats to watch Thursday. Storms wind down after sunset Thursday as the front moves through the region. Rainfall amounts should remain light.
The weekend is shaping up to be warm but pleasant. Highs are in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. The humidity tries to creep back in Sunday, which may lead to a few downpours each afternoon Sunday through early next week.