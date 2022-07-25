Hot and humid, scattered storms coming by lunchtime

Monday brings high temperatures in the low 90s with a slight breeze. Humidity stays us with us, though, meaning that we will all feel like the mid-90s for our peak heat of the day.
By lunchtime, the chance for scattered storms returns to North Alabama. While it will not be an all-day washout, brief periods of heavy rain and expected. North Alabama will be mostly dry by the time we get to dinner, but some of our Southern Tennessee counties start to see heavier rain but gusty winds at that time. This second, more organized wave of storms in Southern Tennessee will dry out by the bedtime hours.
The chance for scattered storms stays with us each afternoon this week, while high temperatures remain steady in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Mostly clear start to the day with scattered storms developing later. High temperatures in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Possibility for stronger storms in S TN with gradual clearing around bedtime. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: S 10 MPH.