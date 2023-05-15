Hot and humid Monday with pop up storms

Patchy fog has developed across North Alabama this morning. Use caution on the roads and keep your low beam lights on. High temperatures reach 90 degrees Monday with feels like temperatures in the mid 90s. Stay cool and stay hydrated!
Pop up showers and storms will develop this afternoon. No severe weather is expected but heavy downpours may lead to minor flooding on roads and in low-lying areas.
A passing cold front brings better chances for showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some storms tomorrow could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. More seasonable weather returns following Tuesday's cold front with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows near 60 through the end of the week.
MONDAY: Hot and humid. Scattered afternoon storms. Highs near 90. Feels like temperatures in the mid 90s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: NW 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 5 MPH.