Hot and humid 4th of July, dangerous heat throughout the week

On this 246th birthday of our country, North Alabama will have its 23rd straight day with highs in the 90s. Our forecast high here in Huntsville is 96 but the humidity will make it feel more like 101 degrees during the peak heat of the afternoon. Stay cool and stay hydrated if you'll be attending outdoor festivities or cookouts today! A couple of thunderstorms will be possible as well. However, today's rain coverage is not quite as high as what we saw over the weekend. Any storms that do develop will begin to fizzle out by sunset. Fireworks shows should be just fine this evening, but it will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid 80s by 8 and 9 PM tonight.
Daily storm chances continue through the remainder of the week. The bigger headline though will be the return of dangerous heat. Highs in the mid to upper 90s will push the heat index to 105 degrees each afternoon. Heat Advisories are certainly possibly this week, especially Wednesday through Friday. By Saturday, shower and thunderstorm chances become a bit more likely, but it will still not be enough to ease drought concerns. There is a little if any relief from the heat on the way. Highs may finally dip into the low 90s by Sunday, but this long streak of 90s looks to continue for quite some time.