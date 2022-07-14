Hot and dry heading into the weekend

North Alabama's reprieve from the humidity continues, but it will be hot heading into the weekend. Forecast highs Friday and Saturday are in the mid-90s. Isolated hot spots could even touch the upper 90s.
Thanks to the lower humidity, it will be tolerable by July standards, but you should still be careful during the peak heat of the afternoon.
Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday, but the best rain chances over the next seven days will be Monday.
The drier-than-normal conditions during the last couple of months and well-above-normal temperatures are allowing for drought conditions to expand. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday morning, has widespread Moderate Drought for areas near and west of Interstate 65. Severe Drought conditions begin just to our west, across the Mississippi state line.