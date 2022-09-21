Hot again Thursday then a taste of autumn

One more hot day before we get a taste of autumn temperatures. Mostly clear overnight with lows around 70 degrees. Thursday's highs will still be hot near 90 degrees.
A strong cold front swings through North Alabama late on Thursday with cooler temperatures to follow. There is only a slight chance for a stray shower ahead of the front, but most locations will stay dry.
Friday will definitely feel like autumn when highs remain in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. We will moderate somewhat over the weekend, rebounding back into the middle 80s. Watch for scattered showers and storms on Sunday.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Lows near 70. Wind: SW at 2 - 5 MPH.
THURSDAY: Staying sunny and hot. Highs around 90. Wind: N at 5 to 10 MPH.