Hospitals remain busy as omicron wave recedes

The omicron wave seems to be receding. That means fewer COVID cases and inpatients, but hospital officials say things are still far from normal.
"We are social creatures by nature and by intervention. That's just who we are," said Tracy Doughty, president and chief operating officer of Huntsville Hospital.
Still, health officials are warning people to not get too comfortable just yet.
"Give yourself — and give all of us — a little more time to get closer to the baseline that we'd like to see," said Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association.
They say it's a relief to see Covid numbers trending the right way. Alabama's test positivity rate is at 17%, the lowest it's been in weeks.
"That's a win! Unfortunately, that's still 3 times what we would like it to be to have Covid under some level of community control," Williamson said.
The number of Covid-19 inpatients also fell to the lowest it's been since early January. Still, less than 10% of ICU beds in Alabama are available, and hospitals remain extremely busy.
"You can't tell by our census that Covid is going down, because of the backfill of other sick patients," Doughty said.
Huntsville Hospital is performing as many urgent and outpatient elective surgeries as it can, but it's still limiting the number of inpatient elective surgeries.
"We don't have those beds right now," Doughty explained.
Visitation is also limited until numbers go down a bit more to try to protect the community and those in the hospital.
"There is the chance of another surge will come along," Doughty said. "We hope not. We pray not, but we always prepare for the worst. Only time can tell."
Health officials recommend taking necessary safety precautions, like wearing a mask, social distancing and getting your Covid-19 vaccine or booster shot.